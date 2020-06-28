Ayodhya: Activists not allowed to submit memo to UP CM

Activists, parents' group leaders stopped from submitting memo to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya over school fees

The activists had planned to submit a memorandum to the chief minister, demanding that school fees for the lockdown period be waived

  • Jun 28 2020, 14:36 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya was expected in the afternoon. 

Activists and leaders of parents' groups were stopped from submitting a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here against payment of school fees for the lockdown period, ahead of his planned visit to Ayodhya on Sunday.

Manish Pandey, Hindu Mahasabha district president, Nawab Singh, president of the district parents' committee, Dharam Sena president Santosh Dubey and local Congress leader Sharad Shukla were among those detained at their homes, police said.

Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaurasia told PTI that these people were confined to their houses.

The activists had planned to submit a memorandum to the chief minister, demanding that school fees for the lockdown period be waived.

"We wanted to submit a memorandum to the chief minister to request him to appeal to the private school owners to waive fees for the lockdown period as the economic conditions of all parents has worsened," Pandey said.

"In Ayodhya, most of the parents of students in private schools belong to the to business community involved in small trades, and the lockdown has dealt them a heavy blow," he added.

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Education

