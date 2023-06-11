Actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away at 48 after battling cancer

Just a week before his birthday, at the age of 48, famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away at a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials. He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing commercial voicing in New Delhi and Mumbai for couple of years.

Also Read: Renowned Doordarshan anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passes away

In 1987 he got the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy's TV Serial Buniyaad, which laid his foundation in the Mumbai film and television industry.

After Buniyaad he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were Yugandhar, Lakshman Rekha, Nishana, Vishvaatma, Khoon Bhari Mang and Azad Desh Ke Ghulam, besides serials like Junoon, Panther, Ghutan, Kismat and Noorjahaan.

Saddened over Dhillon's demise, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that it is a big loss to the world of Indian cinema.

"His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans," he tweeted.