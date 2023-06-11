Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer

Actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away at 48 after battling cancer

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 11 2023, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 14:57 ist
Mangal Dhillon. Credit: Twitter/@officeofssbadal

Just a week before his birthday, at the age of 48, famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away at a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials. He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing commercial voicing in New Delhi and Mumbai for couple of years.

Also Read: Renowned Doordarshan anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passes away

In 1987 he got the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy's TV Serial Buniyaad, which laid his foundation in the Mumbai film and television industry.

After Buniyaad he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were Yugandhar, Lakshman Rekha, Nishana, Vishvaatma, Khoon Bhari Mang and Azad Desh Ke Ghulam, besides serials like Junoon, Panther, Ghutan, Kismat and Noorjahaan.

Saddened over Dhillon's demise, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that it is a big loss to the world of Indian cinema.

"His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans," he tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

 