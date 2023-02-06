Adani row: Madhya Pradesh Congress demands FM Sitharaman's resignation, JPC probe

The Congress on Monday staged protests across Madhya Pradesh for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group and demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In Bhopal, an agitation was organised in front of the office of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in GTB Complex by Congress leaders led by district unit chief Kailash Mishra. Congress workers raised slogans against the Adani Group and the BJP-led Central government.

"We are protesting for a JPC probe into allegations of irregularities against Adani. These irregularities occurred under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, so she should resign immediately," Mishra told PTI.

A demonstration was also held at the state Congress headquarters by the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the US short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations last fortnight in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, which has denied the charges.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell vice chairman Bhupendra Gupta said protests were held at all district headquarters in the state for a JPC probe and to "save the hard-earned money of the people invested by LIC in the Adani group".

Gupta alleged the BJP-led government invested the money of LIC and the State Bank of India into the Gautam Adani-led business conglomerate.

"The Centre discontinued the old pension scheme (OPS) of employees so that the money can be invested into such companies through National Pension Scheme (NPS). All this should be investigated," he demanded.