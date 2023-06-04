Adani's help for kids who lost parents in Odisha crash

Adani steps in, to provide free school education to kids who lost parents in Odisha train accident

It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children, Adani said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 18:49 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday offered to provide free school education to children who lost parents in the country's deadliest train crash in decades, saying the train accident in Odisha was deeply disturbing.

In a tweet, Adani, who heads a conglomerate that spans ports to energy, commodities, airports and data centres, said it is a joint responsibility of all to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children.

"We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha. We have decided that the Adani Group will take care of the school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The deadliest rain accident in nearly three decades left nearly 300 dead and hundreds injured.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gautam Adani
India News
Train accident
Coromandel Express
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

 