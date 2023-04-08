Adityanath takes swipe at Pakistan, says people struggling for food

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a swipe at Pakistan, saying while India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country are struggling to get two meals a day.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the world was today looking at India how governments should function.

“All Indians are getting benefits of development schemes without any discrimination. The nation is scaling new heights of prosperity. Efforts are being made to create the best security environment in the nation," the chief minister said.

Adityanath, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was here to attend the inauguration of Kaushambi Mahotsav 2023. Several development projects were launched and many players of 'Sansad Khel Spardha' were also honoured on the occasion.

During the programme, Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total of 117 development projects worth more than Rs 612 crore, a statement said.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has been providing free ration to more than 80 crore people for the past three years, on the other hand, people in Pakistan are struggling to get two proper meals,” Adityanath said.

He said Uttar Pradesh is scaling new heights under the leadership of Modi and the guidance of Shah.

Today, the state is improving in many areas and a new picture of this is in front of us all, the chief minister said.

He said Kaushambi was one of the 16 "Mahajanapadas" associated with the Buddhist tradition.

"Even during the Ramayan era, Lord Shriram spent one night here while traveling to the forest. This area has a long history of being connected to mythological and historical traditions, as well as the Shakti Peeth tradition. The abode of Maa Sheetla, located here, attracts every Indian," he added.

The “double-engine” government has decided that there will be a playground in every village and a mini-stadium in every block, Adityanath said.

"Along with this, we are also getting a stadium constructed at the district level, the work of which has started on a war footing. In order to realise the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' every gram panchayat, municipal body, and every district should celebrate its foundation day," he said.

"The Ganga Expressway is passing through this district. With its construction, it will take less than eight hours to travel from Meerut to Prayagraj. For the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in 2025, preparations have already begun. For this, all the districts of Prayagraj division should get ready and join it," Adityanath said.