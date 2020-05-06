Admin of 'Bois Locker Room' on Instagram arrested

The administrator of Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room', where school and college students shared morphed images and threats of gang rape, was arrested in the national capital on Wednesday, police said.

The arrest of the youth in Noida came after police earlier detained a minor who helped in identifying at least 10 members of the group.

Police refused to share identity of the arrested person, saying it could lead to revealing the identities of the minors who were part of the group, which had attracted the ire of people for its inappropriate content.

Investigators are also ascertaining the age of the youth, as there is confusion on whether he is above 18 years or below.

The shocking incident came to light after screenshots of the conversations on an Instagram group were shared on social media.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has sought details from Instagram regarding the group. The mobile phones and other electronic devices used for chatting in the group were seized and sent for forensic analysis.

"The role of other group members is being ascertained," the spokesperson said.

These boys had formed two other groups after the content in 'Bois Locker Room' came out in public domain. Some girls were also added to the group.

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell had on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the screenshots that went viral and registered a case under Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.

A 19-year-old college student has also filed a complaint with Delhi Police after she discovered her images shared on the chatroom. One of the schools have also approached police.

The members of the group were students from prominent schools in the national capital. It also has some college students as members in the group and some girls were also added to the group.

The incident came to light after screenshots of the conversation were posted on social media, which spoke about sexual assault of girls, besides sharing morphed photos of young girls. The screenshots made it to social media after an Instagram user received screenshots from a girl who was added to the group.

Some of the screenshots that were shared on social media showed comments like "I will rape her easily" while some others threatened to leak nude photos of girls who unravelled the group. Later, the Instagram account was deleted.