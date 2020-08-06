Admin to impose lockdown in Jodhpur as coronavirus cases rise

The authorities have decided to impose a lockdown in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from Friday night till Monday morning after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases was registered in the district, officials said.

The lockdown will come in force from 8 pm on Friday and would continue till 6 am on Monday, they said.

During this period, commutation will remain restricted on the roads except for the persons associated with essential services, the officials said on Thursday.

Jodhpur DM Inderjeet Singh said the decision was taken after a meeting with the officials of medical and health department over the surge in coronavirus cases in the district.

Police officials and members of trade and business organisations were also present during the meeting, the district magistrate said.

He said the decision has been taken in view of the safety of the citizens and would help in containing the expansion of the virus infection.

Jodhpur has registered over 7,500 Covid-19 cases so far.