Admin to impose lockdown in Jodhpur as virus cases rise

Admin to impose lockdown in Jodhpur as coronavirus cases rise

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 06 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 23:05 ist
A medic collects a swab sample of a woman who came to attend a wedding in Bhadwasiya area, for COVID-19 test at a centre, during Unlock 2.0, in Jodhpur, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

 The authorities have decided to impose a lockdown in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from Friday night till Monday morning after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases was registered in the district, officials said.

The lockdown will come in force from 8 pm on Friday and would continue till 6 am on Monday, they said.

During this period, commutation will remain restricted on the roads except for the persons associated with essential services, the officials said on Thursday.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Jodhpur DM Inderjeet Singh said the decision was taken after a meeting with the officials of medical and health department over the surge in coronavirus cases in the district.

Police officials and members of trade and business organisations were also present during the meeting, the district magistrate said.

He said the decision has been taken in view of the safety of the citizens and would help in containing the expansion of the virus infection.

Jodhpur has registered over 7,500 Covid-19 cases so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajasthan
Jodhpur
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

 