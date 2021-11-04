Koshyari has a 'solution' for Uttarakhand's job crisis

Adopt Maharashtra model in Uttarakhand to fight unemployment: Koshyari

The issue of unemployment in Uttarakhand can be addressed if onus is laid on rare and organic agricultural produce cultivated here and the Himalayan crafts, he added

  • Nov 04 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 16:33 ist
Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttarakhand's problem of unemployment can be resolved by adopting the Maharashtra model that promotes agriculture and handicrafts, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said.

"Farmers in Maharashtra earn well by patenting agricultural products that are unique to the state. Working on the same lines, we too can fetch high prices for rajma and herbs that are produced exclusively in the Himalayan region," Koshyari, who originally hails from Uttarakhand, told reporters on Wednesday.

The issue of unemployment in Uttarakhand can be addressed if onus is laid on rare and organic agricultural produce cultivated here and the Himalayan crafts, he added.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance, job quota for local people if voted to power

Koshyari also praised the work done by some NGOs and youths of the state in this direction.

"We have some highly qualified youths in the state who have shown ways to reduce unemployment by creating a market for Himalayan agri crafts and horticulture produce," he said.

The veteran leader denied rumours of him getting back to active politics in the state, saying he has grown old.

India News
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Uttarakhand
Maharashtra
Unemployment

