African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Delhi reported its fifth monkeypox case with a 22-year-old African woman testing positive for the infection, official sources said on Saturday.
The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago.
She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive.
She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection.
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.
