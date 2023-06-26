AFSPA will go once permanent peace returns to Jammu & Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, stated that the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) will be removed from Jammu and Kashmir once permanent peace returns to the Union Territory (UT), while also clarifying that there won’t be any compromise with the sovereignty of India.

Addressing a security conclave in Jammu, Singh said, “Today AFSPA has been removed from large parts of the North East. I am waiting for the day when permanent peace will come in Jammu and Kashmir and AFSPA will be removed from here too.”

The Defence Minister, however, didn’t give any timeline for removal of AFSPA from J&K. The conclave is being dubbed as “a totally non-political event” by J&K BJP, which is organising it as a part of its (BJP’s) month-long “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan” to mark the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2011, when Omar Abdullah was chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he had pitched for the removal of the controversial law from the region. Then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram had found nothing wrong with Omar’s move to remove the AFSPA. However, then Defence Minister, A K Antony had differed with Omar and Chidambaram over the issue, saying “there should be no hasty decision on the AFSPA removal.”

Rajnath Singh, who was on a day-long visit to Jammu to deliver a keynote address at a “security conclave”, said India has been able to control the problem of insurgency in the North East and “we have also been successful in controlling left wing extremism.”

Without naming Pakistan, he said that the countries using terrorism as their state policy will not succeed in their nefarious designs. “Terrorists and their supporters should now understand that terrorism is unacceptable by India,” the Defence Minister said.

While warning Pakistan against using its territory for cross-border terrorism, he said, “India has zero tolerance against terrorism. Pakistan should put its house in order first rather than sponsoring terror from its territory.”

“The terrorism networks, terrorism funding, supply of drugs and arms and over and underground terrorism have been dismantled in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rajnath Singh asserted.

The Defence Minister rejected that India faces any major challenges on the China border, saying that the Xi Jinping-led country tried to bypass the agreed protocols between the two nations in the Galwan Valley, “but brave Indian soldiers defeated their designs.”

He said that India wants peace on its borders and diplomatic talks are going on with China. However, he asserted that India will never compromise with any change to its territorial sovereignty.

As a part of the BJP’s month-long programmes, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Union Territory on June 23 and 24. On June 27, a public rally will be addressed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya in Jammu.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP’s booth-level workers across the country, including those from J&K, through video-conferencing.