After anti-CAA protesters, UP govt to name and shame perpetrators of crimes against women under 'Operation Durachari'

Concerned over the rising incidents of rape in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch an operation against those involved in crimes against women.

As part of ''Operation Durachari (amoral)'', names of people accused of rape, harassment and molestation of women would be made public.

''Posters carrying the names of such persons and their helpers will be pasted on the walls around all busy thoroughfares,'' a government official here said on Thursday.

Earlier, the state government had also made public the names of 'anti-CAA' protesters in the capital city of Lucknow and pasted posters on the walls carrying their pictures and names.

The Allahabad High Court had later directed the government to remove the posters forthwith. The state government had then challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court and the matter was pending there.

The official, quoting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that directives had been issued to make sure that those involved in crimes against the women were punished by the women cops only.

Sources said that CM Adityanath issued the directives while reviewing the functioning of the much-publicised 'anti-Romeo squad', which was formed by the chief minister soon after assuming charge in 2017.

The squad, however, faced widespread criticism after reports of its members harassing and assaulting couples under the pretext of rounding up molesters and eve-teasers in the state started surfacing.