After bypoll debacle, Mayawati appoints an OBC as Uttar Pradesh BSP chief

After having drawn a blank in the recent bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and facing desertion in her party, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday appointed an OBC as the new president of the state unit replacing a Muslim.

Bheem Rajbhar, who was coordinator of the Azamgarh division of the party, was appointed state BSP president. He replaced former MP Munkad Ali.

Mayawati shared the information on her official Twitter handle.

According to sources in the BSP, the rejig was aimed at wooing the OBC, especially the 'Rajbhar' community, which formed around four per cent of the electorate and was a deciding factor on around fifty assembly seats in the eastern region of the state.

A senior BSP leader here said that the 'Rajbhar' community had shifted allegiance to the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls adversely impacting the party's (BSP) electoral prospects in the eastern UP districts.

He also pointed out that Suehldev Bharat Samaj Party (SBSP), a predominantly 'Rajbhar' party, which had contested the 2017 assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, had already parted ways with the saffron party.

The rejig came at a time when the BSP faced revolt from several senior leaders, who have openly criticised Mayawati and hinted at quitting the party.

As many as seven BSP legislators had recently met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and expressed their willingness to join his party.

BSP failed to win any seat in the recently concluded bypolls to seven assembly seat in the state. It finished second on only one seat and was relegated to the third spot on all others.