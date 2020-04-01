After 'Corona' girl comes 'Lockdown' boy 

Inspired by and hoping that the ongoing lockdown would be able to rid the country of COVID-19, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria District, about 350 kilometres from Lucknow, named his newborn child as 'Lockdown'.

The male baby was born at the District Hospital on Tuesday, according to reports.

The father of the newborn, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Khukhundu village in the district, said that he had been ''inspired greatly'' by the lockdown.

''The lockdown will be able to prevent the spread of the virus and rid the country of it. I sincerely hope that it will succeed. I named my child Lockdown to send a positive message to society,'' Kumar said.

He said that his wife and other members of the family supported him when he told them about his wish to name the newborn after the lockdown.

Barely a few days back, a newborn female child had been named 'Corona' by her parents in Gorakhpur town, about 275 kilometres from Lucknow.

'Corona' was born at the Government Women's Hospital in the town barely a few hours before the 'Janta Curfew' came into force on last month.

Justifying the name, the uncle of the baby Nitesh Tripathi, a resident of Sohgaura village in Gorakhpur District, had said that the Coronavirus had 'unified' the community and galvanised the people to wage a collective fight against it.