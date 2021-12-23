After kin test Covid positive, Akhilesh cancels rallies

After family members test Covid positive, Akhilesh Yadav cancels rallies

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath telephoned Yadav and inquired about the health of his "wife and daughter"

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 23 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:43 ist
Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

With his family members testing positive for Covid-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he will keep away from public programmes for three days as a precautionary measure.

Taking to Twitter, he wished the joint rally of alliance partners SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal in Iglas "immense success".

"Due to family members testing positive for coronavirus, I will not attend public programmes for three days as a precaution.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Best wishes for the immense success of today's Iglas joint rally and appeal to all the workers to participate with full enthusiasm and energy," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

He also attached his negative RT-PCR test certificate.

The former chief minister's wife and former SP MP Dimple Yadav had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

"I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself... I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she had said in a tweet.

According to a government release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath telephoned Yadav and inquired about the health of his "wife and daughter", besides wishing them a speedy recovery.

The SP, however, has not officially confirmed whether Yadav's daughter has tested positive for the virus. 

