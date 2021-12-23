After family members test Covid positive, Akhilesh Yadav cancels rallies

With his family members testing positive for Covid-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he will keep away from public programmes for three days as a precautionary measure.

Taking to Twitter, he wished the joint rally of alliance partners SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal in Iglas "immense success".

"Due to family members testing positive for coronavirus, I will not attend public programmes for three days as a precaution.

"Best wishes for the immense success of today's Iglas joint rally and appeal to all the workers to participate with full enthusiasm and energy," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

परिवार के लोगों के कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की वजह से हम तीन दिनों के लिए एहतियात बरतते हुए सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में शामिल नहीं हो पाएँगे। आज की इगलास की ‘सपा-रालोद’ की संयुक्त रैली की अपार सफलता के लिए शुभकामनाएँ व सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से पूरे उत्साह और ऊर्जा से सक्रिय रहने की अपील। pic.twitter.com/v7mkNJtlEC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 23, 2021

He also attached his negative RT-PCR test certificate.

The former chief minister's wife and former SP MP Dimple Yadav had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

"I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself... I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she had said in a tweet.

According to a government release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath telephoned Yadav and inquired about the health of his "wife and daughter", besides wishing them a speedy recovery.

The SP, however, has not officially confirmed whether Yadav's daughter has tested positive for the virus.

