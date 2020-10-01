After Hathras incident, yet another Dalit girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh, dies

Close on the heels of the death of a teen after brutal assault and alleged gang rape in Hathras, yet another Dalit girl died after allegedly being gang raped in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, about 200 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the victim, a student at a local college, was gang raped by some youths at Gaisadi area in the district on Tuesday.

The youths had summoned a local doctor to treat her after her condition worsened, sources said adding that the doctor, suspecting some foul play, refused to treat her.

Sources said that the culprits hired a rickshaw and asked the rickshaw puller to drop the victim home in the evening.

The mother of the victim said that the teen had left for her college to fill an admission form. She was drenched in mud and could barely walk, when she returned home. "Her legs were broken....she had injuries on her hip as well...she could not walk properly," the mother said.

The family members rushed her to the hospital, but she died on the way, sources said.

The police, however, denied that the victim's legs and hip were broken. "We have arrested two persons in this connection and hunt was on to nab the other culprits," said a senior police official in Balrampur on Thursday.

The incident sparked fresh outrage in the state with the opposition leaders lashing out against the BJP government over its alleged failure to ensure safety of the womenfolk.