After Igloo café, snow sculpture of Taj Mahal new attraction in Gulmarg

After igloo cafe, claimed to be the world’s largest, a snow sculpture of Taj Mahal has become the latest attraction for tourists at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Taj Mahal was built in Agra by Mughal emperor Shah Jehan in memory of his wife with construction starting in 1632 AD and completed in 1648 AD. It is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna in Agra and is listed as one of the new Seven Wonders of the World.

The structure created of snow came up after 17 days of hard work by members of a local hotel amid sub-zero temperatures. It has become a latest attraction for tourists visiting Gulmarg, who had earlier seen Igloo and snow bikes at the picturesque tourist resort.

“Taj Mahal is a symbol of love and we created its sculpture from frozen snow at Gulmarg out of love for tourists visiting the place,” an employee of the hotel told DH.

The sculpture measuring 24 feet by 24 by 16 feet high in size has been created without any professional assistance and it has turned memorable for visitors. Despite the third wave of Covid-19 in January, this winter Gulmarg is witnessing a massive footfall of tourists.

Hundreds of tourists were seen taking selfies in front of the sculpture with some of them sharing videos with their friends and relatives.

“This is amazing and mesmerizing. Snow adds more to the beauty of Kashmir and such sculptures are fascinating. It is for the first time I am seeing a snow-made Taj Mahal which is fascinating and attractive,” said Sudarshan, a tourist from Delhi.

He said that he was taking a message from the people of Kashmir to the people of the rest of the country.



“Kashmir is paradise on earth and Kashmiri people are hospitable, loving and caring. People across the country and the world, who want to visit here, must come without any fear. This place is peaceful and not as projected by the media,” Sudarshan added.

His views were echoed by Pooja, a tourist from Mumbai. “I spent quality time with my family in Gulmarg and Srinagar. When we planned our visit a few months back, there was some initial hesitancy. But after coming here, all of us are happy that it has been a memorable visit,” she said.

Earlier, Kashmirís first Igloo Café was built by the management of Kolahoie Ski resort. With a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the Igloo, claimed it was the world’s largest cafe of its kind. The cafe has also become a centre of attraction for tourists thronging the ski-resort.

