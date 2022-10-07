How MP CM's helpline helped in filing case after 9 yrs

After intervention of MP CM's helpline, BSF inspector duped nine years ago lodges complaint

He transferred Rs 5.5 lakh to the company's account the same year, but later realised that he had been cheated

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  Oct 07 2022, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was able to lodge a police complaint with the help of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's helpline nine years after he was allegedly duped of Rs 5.5 lakh by a Gurgaon-based firm, police said on Friday.

Inspector Anil Kumar Gupta, who was posted with the BSF in Indore, was duped by a company based at IT Park in Gurgaon offering lucrative opportunities, inspector Sanjay Shukla of Aerodrome police station said.

On October 7, 2014, Gupta received a call from a company in Gurgaon for lucrative investment opportunities.

He transferred Rs 5.5 lakh to the company's account the same year, but later realised that he had been cheated, Shukla said. He then raised a complaint with SEBI and after a correspondence with it for more than two years, Gupta was informed that the said company was not registered with it, he said.

The BSF inspector said that he had tried hard to file a complaint for years but couldn't.

"Recently, I contacted the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's helpline and an FIR was registered with the Aerodrome police station here on Thursday night," Gupta said. A probe has been initiated on the basis of phone numbers and social media chats that had taken place between Gupta and the company, inspector Shukla said. 

Border security force
Madhya Pradesh
India News

