After Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh college bans hijab following right-wing protests

A government college in Madhya Pradesh's Datia banned students from wearing religion-specific outfits after right-wing groups protested the use of hijab on the campus on February 14, indicating that Karnataka's controversy has spilled over to other states.

In a public notice, the college informed students that they will not be allowed on the campus "in clothes belonging to any particular community or other special dresses like hijab, etc."

Datia is the home turf of MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who recently said that there is no plan to ban hijab in the state.

D R Rahul, principal of the Government PG College in Datia, told TOI that while there is usually harmony among students, some protests erupted on February 14. "Some outsiders came to the college and staged protests. They pressured us saying they would create a ruckus here if hijab wasn't banned. It is under their pressure that such a notice was issued," he is quoted as saying by the report.

Rani Sharma, district convener of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Durga Vahini, told Hindustan Times that protests were staged "for the equality of students" after girl students were spotted wearing hijab and burqa in college.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, despite the interim order of the state High Court barring students from wearing community-specific attire in educational institutions, Muslim students and their parents remain firm. Hundreds of students across the state continued to boycott classes on Tuesday protesting against prohibition of hijab on school campuses.

