After massive landslide, traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

After landslide, traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar NH

PTI
PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Mar 08 2023, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 12:47 ist
A crane driver was killed and six members of a family were injured when two vehicles came under the landslide at Seri village near Ramban town around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

The two-way traffic was on Wednesday allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which was hit by a massive landslide in Ramban district the previous day resulting in the death of one person and injuries to six commuters, officials said.

The strategic 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was cleared of the debris by road clearance agencies late Tuesday night after nearly eight hours of hectic efforts.

"After clearing hundreds of stranded vehicles on Tuesday night, fresh light motor vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both Jammu and Srinagar, while heavy motor vehicles were only allowed from Jammu to Srinagar this morning," a traffic department official said on Wednesday.

He said the traffic was moving smoothly on the highway when last reports were received.

A crane driver was killed and six members of a family were injured when two vehicles came under the landslide at Seri village near Ramban town around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

The stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards their respective destinations around 10 pm on Tuesday after the clearance of the debris, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Srinagar
National Highway

