After police action, Tyagi community condemns 'harassment' of Shrikant's family

Tyagi community slams 'harassment' of Shrikant's family

IANS
IANS, Meerut,
  • Aug 09 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 14:54 ist
Shrikant Tyagi. Credit: Instagram/mshrikanttyagi

Within hours of the arrest of self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi, members of the Tyagi community came together in Meerut to condemn the 'harassment of his family by the police'.

The members said that Shrikant Tyagi was an offender, but the Noida Police had picked up his wife, Anu, twice without any valid reason or completing legal formalities.

A similar community panchayat was held in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday where the members announced their support to Tyagi and termed the police action as 'harassment of the community'.

Richpal Tyagi, one of the members, alleged that a media trial was being conducted on the issue and the incident had been blown out of proportion.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

