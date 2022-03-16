After poll debacle, Sonia Gandhi meets Punjab MPs

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 16 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 12:45 ist
Sonia Gandhi, Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to meet Punjab MPs at her office in Parliament this afternoon. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the party's poll debacle in Punjab.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu sent his terse resignation to the Congress leader.

 

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab
Sonia Gandhi
Congress

