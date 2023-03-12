After resentment J&K admin seeks feedback on property tax

Amid increasing resentment against imposition of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Territory (UT) administration has sought feedback from the public over the proposed tax.

J&K Housing and Urban Development department has sought suggestions/ comments from the general public over imposition of the property tax.

“Any suggestions/ comments in this regard are welcome and may be sent to the Housing & Urban Development Department at the email address housingudd9@gmail.com within 10 days,” reads a notice issued by the department.

In February the Jammu and Kashmir administration notified rules for the levy of property tax in towns and cities of the UT with the declared intention of making urban local bodies self-reliant in development works.

Read | Jammu chamber calls for strike against property tax on Mar 11

The property tax was levied under the Jammu and Kashmir Urban Immovable Property Tax Rules, 1962. From day one opposition parties, social and trade organisations threatened protests unless the government withdraws the decision.

The decision faced widespread criticism, with political parties including National Conference, Congress, Peoples Conference, and Peoples Democratic Party assailing the move. Even the State BJP distanced itself from the move.

Last week Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said every person in J&K has to play an equally important role to effectively counter the ‘misinformation’ on property tax and convey the truth and facts to the general public.

“Those, who have constructed big houses, shopping complexes in Mumbai and Delhi, are paying Rs five lakh annually as property tax there. But here in J&K, they are not willing to pay Rs 2500 (per annum) as property tax. They are feeling troubled,” he said.