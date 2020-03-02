After riots, Delhi Assembly sets up committee on peace and harmony

With the national capital witnessing the worst communal riots in last three decades, Delhi Assembly on Monday set up a Committee on Peace and Harmony of MLAs, which decided to probe hate-mongering messages and fake news that disturb law and order and refer it to law enforcement agencies for further action.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel cleared the setting up of the panel and named AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj as the Chairperson of the nine-member panel. Ajay Kumar Mahawar is the lone BJP MLA in the panel which also has AAP MLAs like Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey as members among others.

The panel had its first meeting soon after it was constituted and it decided to publicise the existing provisions of punishment for spreading fake news or hate messages will be three years and even one could land in trouble by forwarding or retweeting such information.

"We will request people that if they get any such fake messages or a hate message on a WhatsApp group, or if they see a Facebook post, then please send it to us. Tomorrow, we will launch a WhatsApp number and an email where people can send such complaints,” Bharadwaj told reporters after the first meeting.

The Committee will cross check the complaints using its team of legal experts and if we find that the content can potentially cause hatred or disturbance or enmity between two communities then we will recommend criminal prosecutions to the law enforcement agencies," he said.

A fact-checking body, probably an agency, will be hired to assist the committee in checking the authenticity of the content. A team of lawyers will also be formed that will assist the committee by providing legal assistance. A team of IT experts will also be appointed to provide technical assistance.

During the meeting, Bharadwaj said, several panel members have shared various experience of such fake messages.

"We have found that such fake messages are common in the WhatsApp groups of both the communities. We have also found that in many RWA WhatsApp groups or other groups, some mischievous elements circulate such fake messages full of hatred. We observed that yesterday also such rumours were spread by some people regarding a communal disturbance in Delhi," he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the panel would deliberate on giving reward to those providing information about fake news and hate messages. The panel will be meeting again on Tuesday.