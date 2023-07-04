After split verdict, Supreme Court asks Madras High Court to assign Senthil Balaji's case to third judge

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madras High Court's Chief Justice to assign a plea questioning the arrest of Tamil Nadu's Minister Senthil Balaji at the earliest to a third judge for a decision as early as possible, after the split verdict by a division bench on a habeas corpus petition by the DMK leader's wife.

"We request the Chief Justice of the High Court to place the matter before a third judge at the earliest," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta said.

Also Read | Madras High Court delivers split verdict in Senthil Balaji case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), informed the court that the High Court's division bench delivered the split verdict earlier in the day.

He said since the matter involved a "neat question of law", whether a plea of habeas corpus would lie in a case of arrest, the top court may itself decide the issue. Otherwise, the matter would go before a third judge in the High Court, which would take one month or so for a decision, he said.

Mehta also submitted that the minister was an influential person and there could be tampering of evidence on an everyday basis and the damage caused to the investigating agency would be irreversible.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat, representing Balaji, opposed the plea, contending how the High Court could be bypassed in this manner. The counsel also pointed out that the top court had earlier asked the High Court to decide the matter. After the split verdict, the matter has to go before the third judge, they said.

Turning down the request of Mehta, the bench asked the HC's Chief Justice to nominate a third judge to hear the plea filed by Megala, the minister's wife. The court also clarified that the pendency of the matter before it would have no bearing on the decision by the High Court.

During the hearing, the court also sought to know if the minister would be released on bail after the split verdict. To this, Sibal said he would remain in judicial custody as per the position in law. Mehta asked the court to record this in the order. The court said he would remain in judicial custody unless decided otherwise.

It fixed the matter for further hearing on July 24.

In the High Court, Justice J Nisha Banu declared the Minister’s arrest as illegal and held the habeas corpus petition maintainable while Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ruled that the plea was not maintainable since the petitioner had not made out a case to hold that the remand was illegal.

The ED arrested the minister on June 14 in a money laundering case related to a cash-for-job scam. Immediately thereafter, the minister complained of chest pain and he was admitted to a hospital.