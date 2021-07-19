After Srinagar, evening flights to operate from Jammu airport soon

Evening flights from Jammu airport to operate soon

Presently around 17 flights operate at Jammu airport which shall increase with the night flying facility

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 19 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 16:16 ist
Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC (Air Traffic Control) under the Indian Air Force (AIF). Credit: iStock Photo/ Representative image

After Srinagar International Airport, the night operation of commercial flights is all set to begin at Jammu airport from July 23 much to the delight of frequent flyers.

An airport official said the private airliner Go Air will depart from Jammu for Delhi on Friday evening. “The commencement of night flights has made the airport abuzz with activity and it will be beneficial for both locals as well as tourists,” he said.

“The start of the night operations from both Srinagar and Jammu airports is the dawn of a new era as it will improve air connectivity to the union territory. This will also boost the tourism sector of J&K as it will increase the tourist footfall in the region,” the official added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday through a tweet said: “News that should bring Cheer to all. After our constant persuasion for the last 5 years, it has been decided to operate a late evening Air Flight between JAMMU and DELHI, most likely from Friday, 23rd July. Go Air has agreed for it. Thanks PM Narendra Modi ji, you have always been generous to J&K (sic).”

 

Starting post-sunset flight operations is, mainly, the coming together of two factors - technical feasibility and permissions from authorities. Presently around 17 flights operate at Jammu airport which shall increase with the night flying facility. The work on the expansion of Jammu airport is also underway.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC (Air Traffic Control) under the Indian Air Force (AIF). On June 27, two explosives-laden drones, believed to be operated by the militants from across the border, crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport damaging the roof of a building and injuring two personnel.

Earlier in March, regular evening flight operations started at the Srinagar airport which brought a lot of relief for frequent flyers.

