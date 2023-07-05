After T20 WC, leather hunt on for Kashmir willow bats in 50-over WC qualifiers

After a successful debut at 2021 Twenty-20 (T-20) cricket World Cup, the Kashmir willow bats are on a leather hunt at the ongoing 50-over World Cup qualifiers being held in Zimbabwe.

The development has triggered a wave of excitement in the industry that provides livelihood to thousands yet has languished in the shadows since the first bat was churned out in 1947, the year of India's independence.

Bats manufactured by GR8 Sports, a company based in Halmula in Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, are being used by players from Sri Lanka, West Indies UAE and Oman in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Also Read | SC to hear petition seeking early assembly polls in J-K on Thursday: NPP leader

A bit of credit for raising the profile of the Valley's bat makers goes to Omani players Bilal Khan and Naseem Khushi who wielded the Kashmir willow in the T-20 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates in October 2021.

Five players from Oman and UAE players again used Kashmiri bats in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. Currently, Fayaz Bhat, an Oman batsman was seen using the bat in the group stage matches of 50-over World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

GR8 Sports is now all set to take the bat to the mega-event to be held in India from October 5 this year. The company has signed six cricketers from Oman, four from the UAE and two each from West Indies, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Fawzal Kabeer, the 31-year-old owner of GR8 Sports termed it as another feather in the cap of Kashmir bat industry. “After our bat was used in the T20 World Cup, it got international recognition and now we successfully made it to ODI cricket too,” he said.

Seeing the response for Kashmiri bats, the government had initiated the process to accord the Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of the product in 2022. According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

There are over 500 bat-manufacturing units in the Valley, mostly in south Kashmir, which produce 35 lakh to 40 lakh bats annually. With an annual turnover of more than Rs 100 crore, the cricket bat industry provides livelihood to thousands of people in Kashmir.

However, the dearth of raw material is making things difficult for the bat manufacturers.

The shortage, according to the manufacturers, is because the farmers are no more interested in planting willow trees as rapidly-growing poplar trees give them more returns. Due to the shortage of willow, the manufacturers are only able to produce 30-40 per cent of bats as compared to the demand.