After UP, Haryana to bring law to curb 'Love Jihad'

Days after killing of a Hindu girl by a Muslim youth in broad daylight, Haryana governement is mulling to bring a law against 'love jihad", a theme the BJP and VHP have repeatedly played upon to allege that Hindu girls are being wooed by members of the other community as part of a grand conspiracy to alter the nation's demography.

This is the third state in which the issue of "love jihad" has been raked up within a week in the midst of ongoing assembly polls in Bihar and assembly bypolls on November 3 in 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states, including 28 in Madhya Pradesh and the rest in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Twitter Sunday that Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad (Haryana me love jihad ke khilaf kanoon banane par vichar kiya ja raha hai).

The remark by the Haryana minister comes days after a delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad met him over the killing of a 21-year-old college student, Nikita, who was shot dead in Haryana's Ballabgarh by a man. The police later arrested two persons Tausif and Rehan in the case.

The victim's family alleged that the man was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, who had met the victim's family on Friday said in a statement "a talented young girl, ambitious to reach the skies was murdered by Islamic jihadists at a public place and in broad daylight."

While the VHP said that the alleged increasing incidents of "love jihad, religious conversions and atrocities on Hindus" are a cause for concern, Bajrang Dal had held protests in the streets. Yoga guru Ramdev, who also called it a case of "love jihad" has demanded public hanging of the killers of Nikita and asked Islamic clerics to oppose "love jihad" .

Earlier, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had raised the issue of the alleged rising number of 'love jihad' cases in the Opposition-ruled Maharashtra during her meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over a week ago. Her comment that there is a 'rise in love-jihad cases' in Maharashtra had kicked up a row.

On Saturday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his government will bring a legislation to deal with it and had made some controversial remarks.

Addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur and Deoria on Saturday, Adityanath had welcomed the Allahabad High Court ruling declaring that conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not valid. Latching on to it, he also said the Uttar Pradesh government will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad' and the honour of 'behen betis' will be protected thoroughly under Operation "Shakti". "I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways, your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin," the UP Chief Minister had said.

Already in Kanpur in the state, an eight-member SIT formed by Kanpur police is looking into allegations of forced conversion on the pretext of marriage, which was formed after some members of Hindu organisations met the top cops claiming rise in "Love Jihad" incidents.

Over ten days ago, BJP and VHP workers in Bareilly ransacked a police station accusing the police of inaction in the case of kidnapping of a girl, which they said was a case of "love jihad". This happened despite the girl in a video that went viral saying that she was an adult and had left her home with her boyfriend Bilal on her own. BJP and VHP have for quite some time been using this term to allege that there is a campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Earlier this month, key BJP strategist and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised the state government will start strict fight against 'Love Jihad' if the party comes back to power again in the assembly elections due in March- April 2021. In September, Goa BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar had said "Love Jihad" was a curse to the society. Recently even in BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh, allegations of love jihad have flown thick and fast.