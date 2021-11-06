MP to bring law to recover damages from protestors?

After UP, MP to introduce law to recover damages from protestors

Tribunals, with powers equal to a civil court, will be formed across the state to solve disputes and recover funds

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 22:57 ist
The UP government had recovered losses from those who destroyed property during protests and riots in 2020. Credit: iStock Images

Madhya Pradesh, following in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, is set to introduce legislation to help the government recover the cost of damages to public and private property caused by an individual or a group during protests.

Tribunals, with powers equal to a civil court, will be formed across the state to solve disputes and recover funds, according to an NDTV report. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the central state will be the third BJP-ruled state to bring such a law.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the news outlet, "A claims tribunal will be formed for recovery from those who pelt stones, damage government and private property. These tribunals will include officials of the ranks of director general of police, IG of police and secretary of the state government and will have powers of a civil court."

The Bill will be discussed in the winter session scheduled for the end of the month.

The UP government had recovered losses from those who destroyed property during protests and riots in 2020, the report said.

District collectors will be responsible for bringing to light information related to the destruction of public property and for private property, owners will be responsible.

The court aims to resolve cases within three months and orders can be challenged only by the High Court. Property of the accused can be auctioned off if recovery is not paid.

The opposition will oppose the Bill. Senior Congress P C Sharma said, “the constitution gives the right to protest to voters, to the opposition they are bringing these laws because they have failed to fulfill the aspiration of the people and wants to suppress them.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Haryana
Protests
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is the Western Sahara conflict heating up?

Why is the Western Sahara conflict heating up?

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Why humans are getting taller

Why humans are getting taller

 