After UP, MP to introduce law to recover damages from protestors

Madhya Pradesh, following in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, is set to introduce legislation to help the government recover the cost of damages to public and private property caused by an individual or a group during protests.

Tribunals, with powers equal to a civil court, will be formed across the state to solve disputes and recover funds, according to an NDTV report. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the central state will be the third BJP-ruled state to bring such a law.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the news outlet, "A claims tribunal will be formed for recovery from those who pelt stones, damage government and private property. These tribunals will include officials of the ranks of director general of police, IG of police and secretary of the state government and will have powers of a civil court."

The Bill will be discussed in the winter session scheduled for the end of the month.

The UP government had recovered losses from those who destroyed property during protests and riots in 2020, the report said.

District collectors will be responsible for bringing to light information related to the destruction of public property and for private property, owners will be responsible.

The court aims to resolve cases within three months and orders can be challenged only by the High Court. Property of the accused can be auctioned off if recovery is not paid.

The opposition will oppose the Bill. Senior Congress P C Sharma said, “the constitution gives the right to protest to voters, to the opposition they are bringing these laws because they have failed to fulfill the aspiration of the people and wants to suppress them.”

Check out DH's latest videos