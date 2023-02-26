After Yogi, Akhilesh face off over killing of key witness in MLA murder, Modi says law and order improved in UP

A day after a verbal duel between Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over the sensational killing of a key witness in the murder case of an MLA in Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi said that the law and order situation had improved in the state under the BJP government and that mafias had been dealt with sternly.

In a recorded video message to the newly-appointed UP police sub-inspectors on Sunday, Modi said that the state had been able to rid itself of the image of mafia land and had now come to be identified with development and progress.

''Uttar Pradesh is recognised for its law and order and development, a far cry from the earlier image of mafia and poor law and order,'' the prime minister as he urged the newly appointed cops to be "sensitive" and use their "hearts" in dealing with the people instead of the 'danda' (stick).

''You (cops) get a danda when you join this service but you have also been given a heart by the god. You should be sensitive and make the system sensitive,'' Modi added.

The prime minister's remarks praising the law and order situation in UP came within days of the killing of Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, in Prayagraj on Friday evening in full public view, along with a police constable triggering sharp criticism from opposition parties.

"The government should be ashamed.....the BJP can also claim that there was a shooting (film) going on in Prayagraj,'' Akhilesh said. Akhilesh's remarks triggered a fiery retort from Adityanath who accused the SP leader of 'patronising' mafia elements.

Pal and his security guard were shot dead in Dhoomanganj area in Prayagraj late Friday in full public view by unidentified assailants while Pal was on his way back home. According to police sources, another security guard of Pal suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.