After Yogi's broom barb, Congress wants to 'sweep' UP polls

Brooms are usually used for sweeping the floors but in Uttar Pradesh, Congress feels they can be used to 'sweep the polls'.

Pictures out of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh showed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping the floors of the room at the PAC guest house in Sitapur district last week. UP CM Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the grand old party upon seeing the photo, saying, "Janata ne unhe isi layak bana diya hai" (people have found them fit for this only), starting a wordy duel with the grand old party.

Priyanka was kept at the guest house after being arrested late on Sunday night when she was on her way to visit the families of those who were run over by a vehicle allegedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, which included four farmers.

Apparently seeking to turn Adityanath's remarks to her advantage, Priyanka, who has been camping in the state capital for the past few days, suddenly reached a 'Dalit' locality at Luvkush Nagar in Lucknow city on Friday evening and swept the floors there. Pictures of Priyanka sweeping the floors in the locality again went viral on social networking sites.

''Even Mahatma Gandhi used to sweep the floors....the women of the country also do it every day,'' UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Laloo said on Saturday. He termed the UP CM's remarks as an indicator of BJP's 'anti-Dalit and 'anti-women' mindset. ''Jharoo lagana swabhiman ka kaam hai...soch badaliye'' (take pride in sweeping the floors....change your mindset), Congress tweeted.

Congress leaders feel that with this, Priyanka has been able to reach the SC community.