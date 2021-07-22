Agencies doing their job without interference: Anurag Thakur on media house raids

As the Income Tax Department carried out multi-city raids against two media organisations on Thursday, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the agencies are doing their work and there is no interference in it.
The minister was responding to a question on the opposition Congress' allegation that the raids were intended to throttle the voice of democracy.
"Agencies are doing their own work and there is no interference in them," he said.
Also Read | I-T Dept raids Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar; Opposition calls it attempt to muzzle media
He also said that "one should take complete information and sometimes many issues come up that are far from truth..."
The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar and Uttar Pradesh-based Hindi news channel Bharat Samachar in multiple cities on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted?
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers
Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021
Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza