Agnipath scheme: More protests in Haryana, Jind-Bathinda railway track blocked

More protests broke out in Haryana for the second day on Friday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, with some youths burning tyres and several others squatting on rail tracks in Narwana and blocking the Jind-Bathinda track, officials said.

In Rohtak, the protesting youth burnt tyres, while over 40 youths were rounded up in Ballabgarh for resorting to stone pelting at vehicles on NH 19.

The protestors, who were mainly college students, shouted slogans against the Agnipath scheme and resorted to stone-pelting near Anaj Mandi, police said, adding a mild lathi charge was used on them.

A company of the Indian Reserve Battalion has been requisitioned from Rewari to ensure law and order, they said.

Meanwhile, police have booked over 1,000 people for the violence on Thursday in Palwal district.

Three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. While two FIRs have been registered in Palwal subdivision, one has been registered in Hodal subdivision, they said.

A spokesperson of the police department said 80 youths have been booked by their names while another 950 are yet to be identified.

An official said that verification and identification of all the accused from video clippings and CCTV footage was being done. He did not divulge further information.

Following the violent protests in Palwal, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.