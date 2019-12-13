Agree to no detention of minors in J&K proposal: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said it is satisfied with the report of Juvenile Justice Committee of Jammu and Kashmir HC which had said that no minors have been detained in jails there post abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

The apex court, after perusing the committee's report, said that four high court judges have visited all the jails in J&K and they have clearly stated that no minors have been illegally detained there.

A bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana, said that it would not be proper if the court does not believe its own judges.

The bench said this when senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for petitioner Enakshi Ganguly who has alleged that minors were detained there post abrogation of provisions of Article 370, insisted that he should be given time to respond to the committee's report.

The bench granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the appropriate forum if they have any grievance over alleged detention of minors in Jammu and Kashmir.