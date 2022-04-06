AGuH, LeT militants killed in Kashmir’s Tral

Two militants, affiliated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an al-Qaeda affiliate, and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The slain militants were identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and LeT’s Umer Teli alias Talha, police said. The duo was wanted in several terror cases, including the killing of a 'sarpanch' in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar earlier this year.

Earlier, the gun battle erupted after a joint team of police and Army launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Tral area, 32 km from Srinagar, during the night following inputs about the presence of militants there, reports said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, and the latter retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, two militants were killed, police said. This year, 44 militants, including 11 foreigners, have been killed across Kashmir in encounters with security forces.

Last year, in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

Army on Monday said that 156 militants, including 77 foreigners, were still active in Kashmir valley.

