Ahead of Eid, Srinagar small businesses say losses mounting due to smart city construction work

Ahead of Eid ul Fitr, several traders in Kashmir's commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas alleged they are counting losses as business has slumped due to the ongoing construction work in Srinagar under the Smart City Project.

Many businesses were unanimous in their claim that the construction work coupled with the decision by authorities not to allow public transport into Lal Chowk have adversely affected footfall as people are unable to come.

Earlier, they said, the market used to be teeming with people during Ramzan, especially towards the end of the fasting month.

"Businesses are suffering due to the construction work. With just eight days left for Eid, this place would have been teeming with shoppers, but this year, there is no footfall as people cannot come here," Aijaz Ahmad, who deals in dry fruits, told PTI.

Dates and other Ramzan specialities like 'sewaiyyan' used to sell like hot cakes earlier but this year, sales have been severely affected.

"Ramzan and Eid used to be full of activity. But due to the construction work under the smart city project, businesses has been severely affected as people cannot come to Lal Chowk," Bashir Ahmad, another dry fruit dealer, added.

He said Lal Chowk now looks "deserted". "Health of the shopkeepers here has also taken a hit due to the air pollution caused by the construction," Bashir Ahmad said.

Abdul Rashid, a street vendor, said the government should have taken up the work in phases instead of closing down the entry of public transport into Lal Chowk.

"They could have completed the M A Road tube first and then shifted to the Residency Road side. By stopping traffic into the city, they have just brought businesses of shopkeepers and street vendors to a standstill," he added.