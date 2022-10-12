PM may launch 4th Vande Bharat train in Una tomorrow

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls, PM Narendra Modi likely to launch fourth Vande Bharat Express in Una

The train will run six days a week, except Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 14:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, officials said.

The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una, they said on Wednesday. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

Watch | Special moments of PM Modi onboard Vande Bharat train

Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year. Last month, Modi had flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat
Himachal Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

How to spot a fake therapist

How to spot a fake therapist

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

 