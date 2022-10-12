Ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls, PM Narendra Modi likely to launch fourth Vande Bharat Express in Una

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, officials said.
The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una, they said on Wednesday. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.
Watch | Special moments of PM Modi onboard Vande Bharat train
Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year. Last month, Modi had flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.
