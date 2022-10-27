Ahead of MCD polls, AAP blames BJP for 'garbage heaps'

Ahead of the civic body polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP over garbage heaps across streets in the national capital.

Kejriwal, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, visited the Ghazipur landfill site, where workers of both the parties came face-to-face during protests in the morning.

Training guns at the BJP ahead of the civic body polls, Kejriwal said that the saffron party, which has been heading the Delhi MCD for the last 15 years, has spread garbage everywhere in Delhi.

Kejriwal described the Ghazipur garbage heap as a "mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies". He said that the MCD polls will be fought on the garbage issue.

"What did the BJP give to Delhi except mountains of dirt and garbage?" Kejriwal asked BJP supporters. He further appealed to the supporters of the BJP to forget about the party for once and vote for the country.

"They (BJP) gave three garbage mountains to Delhi during 15-year-rule in civic bodies," Kejriwal said.

"The BJP protested my arrival. They don't let anyone visit here. They've deployed police to protect this garbage mountain," Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP and AAP workers came face-to-face on Thursday as they staged protests and raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur.

The BJP workers protested against the Delhi government and CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Ghazipur landfill, while AAP workers raised slogans against the saffron party.

