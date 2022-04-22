Ahead of PM’s visit, two Jaish terrorists, CISF officer killed in Jammu encounter

Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, two fidayeen (suicide) terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit and one CISF officer were killed in a pre-dawn gun battle in Sunjawan area on the outskirts of Jammu City on Friday.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said the slain terrorists were foreigners, wearing fidayeen vests and were tasked to carry out a major suicide strike to sabotage the visit of the PM. The slain belonged to the Jaish and had infiltrated from across the border recently, he said.

Singh said they (slain militants) were tasked to either target a security camp or to engage a large number of security forces to inflict maximum casualties.

At least six security personnel were also injured in the shoot-out which erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) near sprawling army installation in Sunjwan during wee hours following a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

The police said they had information that terrorists were planning an attack in the city. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), however, said terrorists targeted a bus carrying its personnel in which an Assistant Sub Inspector was killed.

CISF officials said a bus carrying 15 personnel for their morning shift came under attack at 4.25 am near the Chaddha camp. A senior official of the paramilitary force said the terrorists fired at the bus and lobbed grenades, killing ASI S Patil and injuring others.

However, Additional Director General Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Signh said there were ‘specific inputs’ that militants were planning to ‘do something’ and based on it, they launched a search operation in the area.

He said that from the possession of slain ultras, three AK-47 rifles, grenades, magazines, eatables, medicines, energy drinks etc were recovered, which are normally found with fidayeen.



The presence of terrorists near a military station, which is barely 25 kms from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally on April 24 is a major concern for security agencies. The Sunjwan encounter took place despite heightened security arrangements across J&K two days ahead of Modi’s scheduled visit to Samba district.

The Prime Minister is visiting J&K in the over two-and-a-half years after the Centre abrogated the erstwhile State’s special status under Articles 370 and 35-A and split it into two Union Territories, on August 5, 2019.

On February 11, 2018, five soldiers, four militants and one civilian had lost their lives when fidayeen militants had stormed Sunjwan Army installation. Sunjuwan is the third biggest army facility in Jammu and Kashmir after Northern Command’s headquarters in Udhampur and Badami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar. In 2003, terrorists had barged into its premises and killed nearly a dozen soldiers.

