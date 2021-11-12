Ahead of polls, 18th century Goddess Annapurna idol makes ceremonial return to Varanasi

An 18th century idol of Goddess Annapurna, stolen from the Kashi Vishwanth temple in 1913, has embarked on a ceremonial journey to Varanasi after it was brought back from Canada last month.

Ahead of the assembly elections next year, the Uttar Pradesh government, which got the custody of the idol on Thursday, is taking it in a procession across 18 districts of the state, including Ayodhya, before installing in the Kashi Vishwanth temple premises on Monday.

Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “relentless pursuit” for ensuring the return of Indian artefacts that had been smuggled to foreign countries over the years.

“I would like to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Minister for External Affairs Shri S Jaishankar who made efforts to bring home our Gods from abroad,” Reddy said, adding that 157 more antiques will be brought back to the country soon.

After the ceremonial handover to the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, a flower-bedecked vehicle carried the idol from Delhi to Aligarh from where it was taken to Kannauj on Friday.

The idol is expected to reach Ayodhya on Sunday, before its installation in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Varanasi after appropriate rituals in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 18th-century idol measuring 17 x 9 x 4 cm was in the University of Regina’s collection at its Mackenzie Art Gallery when it was handed over by the university to India’s High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria last year.

Since 1976, 55 idols have been returned to India, out of which 42 were returned after 2014 when Modi government came to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned about the return of the idol in his weekly Mann Ki Baat on November 29 last year. The idol was to have returned to India in December last year, but got delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

