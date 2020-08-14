Ahead of Rajasthan trust vote, here’s how the numbers stack up

Ahead of Rajasthan trust vote, how the numbers stack up

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 14 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 11:54 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (R), Congress leaders Sachin Pilot (L) and KC Venugopal pose for a photograph, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI

With the truce between Sachin Pilot and the Ashok Gehlot marking the end of the rebellion in the Congress ranks in Rajasthan, all eyes are set on the no-confidence motion which will be placed in Rajasthan Assembly session beginning on Friday.

The Congress, which has 107 MLAs, on Thursday announced it will move a confidence motion in the Assembly. However, late in the evening, the BSP issued a whip to six MLAs to vote against the Congress party. The move also comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court allowing the six BSP MLAs to take part in the trust vote.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria had on Thursday said the BJP will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government.

Pilot had in July openly rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot along with 18 other party MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief.

If a Chief Minister moves a confidence motion, it will supersede the no-confidence motion moved by any other member of the assembly. Also, House rules dictate that a no-confidence motion cannot be moved against a government for six months once it sails through a no-confidence motion.

Ahead of the trust vote, here’s how the numbers stack up in the Rajasthan Assembly:

Assembly Strength: 200

Majority Mark: 101

Gehlot-led government: 125 MLAs
Congress: 107 (19 from Pilot camp, 6 from BSP)
RLD: 1
Independent: 13
BTP: 2
Left: 2

Opposition: 75 MLAs
BJP: 72
RLP: 3
 

