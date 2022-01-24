Ahead of Republic Day, multi-layer security in Jammu and Kashmir to keep militants at bay

Ahead of Republic Day and in view of emerging militant threats, multi-layer security arrangements coupled with ground and aerial surveys have been put in place across Kashmir to foil any possible attacks to disrupt the ceremonies.

Besides Srinagar city, reports said, security forces have also intensified frisking operations in other areas of Kashmir, especially on various points on Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Baramulla national highway. Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Republic Day ceremony venue to keep an eye on any suspicious persons.

In Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Republic Day event to be held at M A Stadium while the DDC chairpersons will be the chief guests at the events in their respective districts.

“There is ground surveillance and there will be aerial surveillance. So both human and technical means will be used to ensure an incident free Republic-Day. Militancy is there but we'll thwart all their plans aimed at disrupting R-Day functions,” a senior security official said, adding that the area from where the chief guest will address the gathering has been sanitised.

Besides, he said, all high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Republic Day event in Srinagar have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident.

Commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and their identities checked.

In city center Lal Chowk and some areas of Srinagar, police on Sunday carried out security drills by surprise checks. The pedestrians and vehicles were also being searched thoroughly in Srinagar.

