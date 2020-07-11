AIIMS Delhi junior doctor jumps off 10th floor of hostel, dies

AIIMS Delhi jr doctor jumps from hostel's 10th floor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 00:10 ist

A 25-year-old junior resident doctor at AIIMS here died on Friday after he jumped from the tenth floor of a hostel, police said.

The victim has been identified as Anurag. He was a junior resident doctor at the Department of Psychiatry, they said.

He used to live in the doctors' hostel and allegedly jumped from its tenth floor around 5 pm, a senior police officer said.

"He was shifted to the AIIMS casualty where he succumbed to his injuries. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

According to sources, the doctor was suffering from depression.

AIIMS
Suicide
Delhi

