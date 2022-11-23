AIIMS Delhi server down, OPD and other services affected

AIIMS Delhi server down, OPD & other services affected

The administration is holding meetings with the IT department and the NIC since the afternoon to resolve the issue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 21:38 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The server of AIIMS Delhi has been down since 7 am on Wednesday, affecting the outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services.

The administration is trying to restore the servers and has been holding meetings with the IT department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) amid wild theories that have been circulating about a possible cyber attack.

"With the server being down, the OPD and sample collection were handled manually but the sample system for those who do not have a Unique Health Identification were affected," an official source said.

As each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected, the source added.

The administration is holding meetings with the IT department and the NIC since the afternoon to resolve the issue. 

