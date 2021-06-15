AIIMS Delhi to resume OPD services from June 18

AIIMS Delhi to resume OPD services from June 18 in phased manner

As of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients who are having prior online/telephonic appointments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 21:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Almost two months after it closed down its OPD services, AIIMS Delhi has decided to resume the operations latest by June 18 in a phased manner.

Heads of Departments of all clinical departments have been requested to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are to be given online/telephonic appointments, according to an order issued by the AIIMS medical superintendent on Tuesday.

As of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients who are having prior online/telephonic appointments and a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken later after reviewing the Covid-19 situation, it said.

"In view of considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided by the director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday)," the order stated.

All HoDs have been requested to provide the requisite information within two days of issue of the order. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AIIMS
OPD

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

 