AIIMS doctor asks diabetic patients to control sugar as 'black fungus' infection rises in Delhi

As 'black fungus' infection has crossed the three-digit mark in Delhi and cases are rapidly increasing, Prof MV Padma Srivastava, head of the neurology department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) advised diabetic people to strictly control their blood sugar level and use steroids rationally.

At least 185 people contracted with mucormycosis are admitted to seven hospitals in Delhi. On Wednesday, there were 61 patients admitted to AIIMS and Sir Ganga Ram hospital was treating 69 of them.

"The number of Black fungus cases is increasing rapidly. We've crossed the 3-digit mark. We've made mucor wards separately at AIIMS Trauma centre and AIIMS Jhajjar. We're getting over 20 cases of Black fungus daily," Prof MV Padma Srivastava told ANI. People with uncontrolled sugar level, low immunity, and those who consume excessive steroid, can easily contract the 'black fungus' infection, she said.

"The index of suspicion of contracting 'black fungus' is very high because of low immunity. If Covid happens to diabetic people, sugar should be strictly controlled and there should be rational use of steroids," she said.

Dr Padma added, “In Delhi's AIIMS, there are more than 20 cases of mucormycosis reported in emergency today. Mucormycosis was always there in those who are immunocompromised, diabetic, with high steroid dose, but it was never in this number." In the past, AIIMS Delhi used to get 12-15 mucormycosis patients in a year.

Pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, blood in vomit, and altered mental status are the symptoms of mucormycosis listed by the Union health ministry.