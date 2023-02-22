AIIMS to host brainstorming session on every second Saturday of month

Interactions to brainstorm next generation research initiatives and facilitate existing projects will be held among students, teachers and scholars of AIIMS-Delhi and representatives of government departments and institutes on every second Saturday of the month.

The interactions will be held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and it will be an "open house".

An office memorandum issued on Wednesday said that AIIMS, New Delhi, is running a multitude of research projects funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICME), Department of Health Research (DHR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) as well as with many Centers of Excellence.

Faculty from AIIMS has been at the forefront of many research objectives linked to national research priorities which is also the primary focus of apex biomedical research institutes of the country, it said.

"With an aim of increasing synergy between AIIMS and organisations like ICMR, DST, DBT etc. for mutual collaboration, it is proposed that starting from March 2023, every second Saturday there will be an open house at AIIMS, which will be attended by the representatives from ICMR, DST and DBT," the memorandum said.

It said all faculty, scientists, research scholars, residents and students at AIIMS can attend the "open house" meeting. The meeting will be scheduled at 2 pm every second Saturday of a month

The purpose of this interaction will be to brainstorm next generation research initiatives, research proposals synchronous with national thrust areas, facilitate existing research projects, and address roadblocks which come in implementation of research projects and funding issues, the memorandum said.