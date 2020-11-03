Aim of new land laws to change J&K's demography: PAGD

The recently floated People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Tuesday, alleged that the real objective behind the Center repealing the land laws in Jammu and Kashmir was to effect demographic change and disempower the people of the region.

On Monday, J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the new land laws will not only afford protection to over 90% of the land in J&K from being alienated to outsiders but will also help revamp the agriculture sector, foster rapid industrialization, aid economic growth and create jobs.

While reacting to Kansal’s assertions that the previous land laws were “anti-people”, the PAGD termed the previous laws the most "progressive, pro-people and pro-farmer" in the entire subcontinent.

The PAGD is an alliance of seven parties - the National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI, CPM, People's Conference, People's Movement and Awami National Conference -- which was formed on October 15 to work towards restoring the special status of J&K which was revoked last August.

“Jammu and Kashmir was first in the country to implement the concept of ‘land-to-tiller’ by enacting the Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, 1952 followed by the Agrarian Reforms Act,1976, restricting the landholding to twelve and half acres and ending the exploitative practice of ‘absentee landlordism’. Whosoever calls it archaic would be guilty of ignorance of the history of Jammu and Kashmir,” a spokesperson of the PAGD said in a statement.

He said it is because of the timely land reforms in J&K that there are no starvation deaths, no farmer suicides and everyone in the region has fundamental necessities -- food, clothing and shelter. “The position that is now sought to be reversed by making massive assault on the land law regime,” he said.

“How can alienation of the Land Act be termed as archaic when it prohibited transfer of land to a non-state subject thus protecting the interests of permanent residents of J&K and at the same time made a provision for transfer of land by mortgage to organisations like the Industrial Development Bank of India, Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India to keep pace with industrial development?” asked the PAGD.

The PAGD said the repealing of the Act now allows the land to be transferred to non-state subjects, “denuding the residents of J&K of their most precious rights".

“The claimed protection of rights in agricultural land, it is stated, is mere eyewash as the amendment introduced in the Land Revenue Act provides for permission to sell the agricultural land almost at mere asking without difficulty,” he said.

The PAGD claimed that the laws now introduced through amendments are not only against the people of Jammu and Kashmir but “undemocratic, unconstitutional and backward-looking with the only aim to disempower people and change the demography.”