AIMIM posters call Sambhal land of 'ghazis'

Tension erupted after AIMIM posters came up, calling Sambhal the land of the "ghazis", an apparent reference to Islamic warriors.

The BJP strongly objects to the posters, after which these were removed by workers of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The posters were spotted ahead of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s meeting in Sirsi, where he took on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "abba jaan" remark.

Adityanath had made the comment in an apparent reference to the Muslim community and the Samajwadi Party, asserting those who say "abba jaan" used to digest the ration earlier.

Owaisi said he was the "abba" (father) and "chacha" (uncle) of the poor and week.

Objecting to the posters terming Sambhal as "ghaziyon ki dharti", BJP vice-president (UP wester unit) Rajesh Singhal said the place has never been the land of the "ghazis".

"This is an election stunt of Owaisi and we will not allow them to succeed in their intentions. None of the cities in India belonged to the 'ghazis' and we will not allow them to become one."

He added that Sambhal is a place of mythological importance.

"In the Puranas, Sambhal finds mention in connection with the Kalki incarnation (of Lord Vishnu). If Sambhal is mentioned as the land of the 'ghazis' in the Quoran, then I will quit politics."

Meanwhile, Owaisi in Sirsi said people of Uttar Pradesh will not make Yogi Adityanath the chief minister of the state for the second time.

In an apparent reference to the Yogi Adityanath’s "abba jaan" remark, the AIMIM leader said, "Owaisi is the father of the poor and weak in UP. Owaisi is the brother of women. I am your 'abba' (father) and 'chacha jaan' (uncle)."

The AIMIM chief further said the SP and the BSP fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together but were able to win only 15 seats while a majority of the seats were bagged by the NDA.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, we did not field a single candidate, yet we are blamed that they (SP-BSP) got only 15 seats. They should come on a stage and have a one-to-one debate on this," Owaisi said.

He also sought to know as to how many Muslims got a card under the Antyodaya scheme or of any other scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

"In Uttar Pradesh, 54 per cent of the Muslims are poor," he said.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the state Assembly polls next year by tying up with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

