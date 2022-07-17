AIMIM registers 1st poll victory in MP as party nominee wins corporator's post in Khandwa

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the urban body polls on Sunday with its woman candidate winning the corporator's post in Khandwa city.
The AIMIM candidate, Shakira Bilal, won the election from ward number-14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes, an official said.
Out of 50 wards in Khandwa, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 10 wards, besides mayoral nominee Kaniz Fatima. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had addressed a public meeting in Khandwa to campaign for the party candidates for the polls held earlier this month.
Owaisi had also held public meetings in the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore and Jabalpur seeking votes in favour of his party nominees in the urban body polls.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
You really can die of sadness and also happiness
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song
Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research
How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked
Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19
When pain becomes chronic...