AIMIM nominee wins corporators post in MP's Khandwa

AIMIM registers 1st poll victory in MP as party nominee wins corporator's post in Khandwa

Out of 50 wards in Khandwa, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 10 wards, besides mayoral nominee Kaniz Fatima

PTI
PTI, Bhopal/Khandwa,
  • Jul 17 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:57 ist

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the urban body polls on Sunday with its woman candidate winning the corporator's post in Khandwa city.

The AIMIM candidate, Shakira Bilal, won the election from ward number-14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes, an official said.

Out of 50 wards in Khandwa, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 10 wards, besides mayoral nominee Kaniz Fatima. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had addressed a public meeting in Khandwa to campaign for the party candidates for the polls held earlier this month.

Owaisi had also held public meetings in the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore and Jabalpur seeking votes in favour of his party nominees in the urban body polls. 

India News
Madhya Pradesh
AIMIM

