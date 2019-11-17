AIMPLB alleges attempts to stop its meeting by official

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday alleged that the administration in the state capital tried to prevent it from holding its working committee meeting here.

Board member Zafaryab Jilani told reporters here that some officials of the district administration had approached the AIMPLB chairman Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadwi on Saturday night and ''exerted pressure'' on him not allow the meeting at Nadwa-tul-Ulema, a prestigious Islamic seminary in Lucknow.

Rabe Hasani is also the principal of the seminary.

Jilani said that as a result of the ''pressure'', the Board had to change the venue of the meeting at the eleventh hour to a degree college in the city.

''We condemn the action of the district administration...it has no authority to prevent an apolitical organisation to hold its meeting at a private place,'' he said.

Jilani also alleged that Babri Masjid litigants were being ''threatened'' in Ayodhya also by the district administration if they criticised the judgement.

The AIMPLB, in its meeting on Sunday, decided to file a review petition against the supreme court verdict in the Ayodhya case delivered a few days back.